Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

69,727 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE - FULL PWR GROUP!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE - FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 8257179
  2. 8257179
  3. 8257179
  4. 8257179
  5. 8257179
  6. 8257179
  7. 8257179
  8. 8257179
  9. 8257179
  10. 8257179
  11. 8257179
  12. 8257179
  13. 8257179
  14. 8257179
  15. 8257179
  16. 8257179
  17. 8257179
  18. 8257179
  19. 8257179
  20. 8257179
  21. 8257179
  22. 8257179
  23. 8257179
  24. 8257179
  25. 8257179
  26. 8257179
  27. 8257179
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8257179
  • Stock #: 38710R
  • VIN: KM8J23A41JU778539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 38710R
  • Mileage 69,727 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 78,723 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 42,030 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX -...
 15,369 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory