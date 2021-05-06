Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

24,032 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Trailhawk - HEMI! HTD/COOLED LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF!

Trailhawk - HEMI! HTD/COOLED LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

24,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7081858
  • Stock #: 37872W
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLT8JC314184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,032 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, trailer hitch, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, U-Connect, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, active ParkSense, paddle shifters, air suspension, forward collision warning, lane sense, blindspot alert, hill start assist .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
