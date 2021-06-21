Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

50,698 KM

Details

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara - 4X4! NAV! HARD TOP! ONLY 50,000KMS!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara - 4X4! NAV! HARD TOP! ONLY 50,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

50,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362962
  • Stock #: 38042RA
  • VIN: 1C4HJWEG0JL819969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,698 KM

Vehicle Description

17" Good Year Wrangler wheels, keyless entry, trailer hitch, step bars, fog lights, push button start, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, reverse camera, Navigation, pwr group, hard top ...
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Navigation System
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

