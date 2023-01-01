Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

71,208 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX - AUTO! 71,000KMS! A/C! PWR GROUP! HTD SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX - AUTO! 71,000KMS! A/C! PWR GROUP! HTD SEATS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 9615262
  2. 9615262
  3. 9615262
  4. 9615262
  5. 9615262
  6. 9615262
  7. 9615262
  8. 9615262
  9. 9615262
  10. 9615262
  11. 9615262
  12. 9615262
  13. 9615262
  14. 9615262
  15. 9615262
  16. 9615262
  17. 9615262
  18. 9615262
  19. 9615262
  20. 9615262
  21. 9615262
  22. 9615262
  23. 9615262
  24. 9615262
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615262
  • Stock #: 39874J
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A79JE251838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,208 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2020 Chevrolet Color...
 20,741 KM
$38,295 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV
 52,625 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra SV...
 30,749 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory