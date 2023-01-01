2018 Kia Forte

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 2 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9615262

9615262 Stock #: 39874J

39874J VIN: 3KPFL4A79JE251838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 71,208 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.