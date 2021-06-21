Menu
2018 Mazda CX-9

28,755 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L - AWD! 7PASS! NAV! SUNROOF! HEATED LEATHER! + MUCH MORE!

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L - AWD! 7PASS! NAV! SUNROOF! HEATED LEATHER! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7417214
  Stock #: 38069W
  VIN: JM3TCBCY5J0220860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,755 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camer,a park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, distance recognition support system, SBS/SCBS, blindspot alert, lane keep assist system, sport steering option ...
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

