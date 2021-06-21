2018 Mazda CX-9

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 7 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7417214

7417214 Stock #: 38069W

38069W VIN: JM3TCBCY5J0220860

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,755 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Interior Compass Additional Features AWD Navigation System Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.