2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT - 7PASS! HTD LTHR! ROOF! AWD! PWR LIFTGATE! + MORE

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT - 7PASS! HTD LTHR! ROOF! AWD! PWR LIFTGATE! + MORE

Location

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$29,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,071KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4456983
  • Stock #: 36326J
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX5JZ602963
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 18" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOF RACK, FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PWR SEATS, ECONOMY MODE, DUAL A/C, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, PWR GROUP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND, BLINDSPOT ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, PWR LIFTGATE

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Entry
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • 4x4
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • 6 Speed Automatic

