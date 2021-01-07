Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

42,544 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Phev - HYBRID! AWD! 1/2 LEATHER! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,544KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, hitch, fog lights, tint, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, paddle shifters, blindspot alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
tinted windows
4x4
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

