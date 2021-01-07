Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

31,345 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition - AWD! REVERSE CAM! HTD SEATS! ALLOYS! + MORE!

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition - AWD! REVERSE CAM! HTD SEATS! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6607709
  • Stock #: 37711W
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW7JZ606267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37711W
  • Mileage 31,345 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, paddle shifters .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
CVT

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

