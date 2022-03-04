Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

117,431 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Belleville Nissan

1-866-993-5365

SL

SL

Location

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Used
  • Listing ID: 8578031
  • Stock #: P558
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN123293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

