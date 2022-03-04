2018 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 4 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8578031

8578031 Stock #: P558

P558 VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN123293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P558

Mileage 117,431 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Map Lights remote start Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Reclining Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.