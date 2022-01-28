$CALL+ tax & licensing
Belleville Nissan
1-866-993-5365
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
14,304KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8175007
- Stock #: P536
- VIN: JN1BJ1CP8JW188093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Map Lights
remote start
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
