2018 Nissan Qashqai

13,854 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

- AWD! ONLY 13,000KMS! FULL PWR GROUP! ALLOYS!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

13,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8257176
  • Stock #: 38708R
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP8JW160990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 38708R
  • Mileage 13,854 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

n/a

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 78,723 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 42,030 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX -...
 15,369 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
