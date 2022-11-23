$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV - AWD! SUNROOF! REVERSE CAM! REMOTE START! + MORE!
87,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9417376
- Stock #: 39630JA
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR3JW206372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated seats, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, sport steering option .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
