2018 Nissan Qashqai

87,714 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

SV - AWD! SUNROOF! REVERSE CAM! REMOTE START! + MORE!

SV - AWD! SUNROOF! REVERSE CAM! REMOTE START! + MORE!

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9417376
  • Stock #: 39630JA
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR3JW206372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39630JA
  • Mileage 87,714 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated seats, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, sport steering option .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
