2018 RAM 1500

57,465 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

ST - 4X4! V8! HEMI! HITCH! FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

57,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186538
  • Stock #: 37999W
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2JG202923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,465 KM

Vehicle Description

20" chromes, keyless entry, crew cab, short box, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, fog lights, a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, reverse camera, full pwr group, tow/haul mode, hill start assist
.... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
