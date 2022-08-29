$41,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Limited - 4X4! HTD/COOLED LTHR! NAV! LOADED!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$41,995
- Listing ID: 9162019
- Stock #: 39255JAA
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT0JS107830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 99,848 KM
Vehicle Description
20" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, chrome step bars, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, dual a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, heated steering wheel, Alpine Speakers, hill start assist, tow/haul mode, Active-Level Four Corner Air Suspension, WiFi hotspot, RAM box ....... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
