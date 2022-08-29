Menu
2018 RAM 1500

99,848 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Limited - 4X4! HTD/COOLED LTHR! NAV! LOADED!

2018 RAM 1500

Limited - 4X4! HTD/COOLED LTHR! NAV! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162019
  • Stock #: 39255JAA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT0JS107830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,848 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, chrome step bars, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, dual a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, heated steering wheel, Alpine Speakers, hill start assist, tow/haul mode, Active-Level Four Corner Air Suspension, WiFi hotspot, RAM box ....... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
