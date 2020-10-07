Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

30,702 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring - AWD! SUNROOF! PWR SEAT! PWR LIFTGATE! 30,000KMS!

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring - AWD! SUNROOF! PWR SEAT! PWR LIFTGATE! 30,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6161124
  • Stock #: 37355J
  • VIN: 4S4BSDDC9J3237600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37355J
  • Mileage 30,702 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, sunroof, heated seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, X-Mode, downhill brake control, WiFi/Hotspot, Subaru Starlink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, pwr liftgate, paddle shifters, blindspot monitor
..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

