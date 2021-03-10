Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

36,468 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD! SUNROOF! REVERSE CAM! PWR LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD! SUNROOF! REVERSE CAM! PWR LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6710156
  • Stock #: 37646W
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV1JW723741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,468 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, tint, sunroof, push button start, heated seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, sport steering option .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
