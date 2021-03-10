2018 Toyota RAV4

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 4 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6710156

6710156 Stock #: 37646W

37646W VIN: 2T3RFREV1JW723741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,468 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.