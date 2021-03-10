Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

33,817 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE - HTD LEATHER! SUNROOF! NAV! PWR LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE - HTD LEATHER! SUNROOF! NAV! PWR LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6710159
  2. 6710159
  3. 6710159
  4. 6710159
  5. 6710159
  6. 6710159
  7. 6710159
  8. 6710159
  9. 6710159
  10. 6710159
  11. 6710159
  12. 6710159
  13. 6710159
  14. 6710159
  15. 6710159
  16. 6710159
  17. 6710159
  18. 6710159
  19. 6710159
  20. 6710159
  21. 6710159
  22. 6710159
  23. 6710159
  24. 6710159
  25. 6710159
  26. 6710159
  27. 6710159
  28. 6710159
  29. 6710159
  30. 6710159
  31. 6710159
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6710159
  • Stock #: 37647W
  • VIN: JTMJJREV7JD242658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37647W
  • Mileage 33,817 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, sunroof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, sport mode, EV-Mode, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, blindspot alert
..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 18,572 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 25,913 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX - ...
 42,836 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory