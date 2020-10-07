Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

29,455 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline - 29,000KMS! HTD LEATHER! NAV! AUTO PARK!

2018 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline - 29,000KMS! HTD LEATHER! NAV! AUTO PARK!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6161127
  Stock #: 37401J
  VIN: WVWPR7AU7JW907826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37401J
  • Mileage 29,455 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, tint, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, Navigation, pwr group, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, lane assist, blindspot alert, rear traffic alert, front assist, select drive mode, Park Pilot Assist
.... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
1 Speed Automatic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

