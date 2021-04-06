Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

36,198 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline - NAV! HTD LEATHER! LOADED!

2018 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline - NAV! HTD LEATHER! LOADED!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6826058
  Stock #: 37673WA
  VIN: WVWPR7AU7JW907471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37673WA
  • Mileage 36,198 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, select driving mode .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

