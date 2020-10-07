Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo V60

42,643 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo V60

2018 Volvo V60

T5 Dynamic - AWD! SUNROOF! NAV! HTD LEATHER! LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo V60

T5 Dynamic - AWD! SUNROOF! NAV! HTD LEATHER! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6161130
  2. 6161130
  3. 6161130
  4. 6161130
  5. 6161130
  6. 6161130
  7. 6161130
  8. 6161130
  9. 6161130
  10. 6161130
  11. 6161130
  12. 6161130
  13. 6161130
  14. 6161130
  15. 6161130
  16. 6161130
  17. 6161130
  18. 6161130
  19. 6161130
  20. 6161130
  21. 6161130
  22. 6161130
  23. 6161130
  24. 6161130
  25. 6161130
  26. 6161130
  27. 6161130
  28. 6161130
  29. 6161130
  30. 6161130
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6161130
  • Stock #: 37419W
  • VIN: YV140MSL2J2400478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,643 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seast, pwr seats, memory driver seat, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, blindspot detection, stop/start engine, pwr liftgate, SOS .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 30,349 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 10,099 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 21,560 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory