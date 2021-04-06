Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

22,105 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Bolt

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier - ONLY 22,000KMS! FULL LTHR! ALLOYS! RARE FIND! FULL PWR GROUP!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier - ONLY 22,000KMS! FULL LTHR! ALLOYS! RARE FIND! FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6826064
  2. 6826064
  3. 6826064
  4. 6826064
  5. 6826064
  6. 6826064
  7. 6826064
  8. 6826064
  9. 6826064
  10. 6826064
  11. 6826064
  12. 6826064
  13. 6826064
  14. 6826064
  15. 6826064
  16. 6826064
  17. 6826064
  18. 6826064
  19. 6826064
  20. 6826064
  21. 6826064
  22. 6826064
  23. 6826064
  24. 6826064
  25. 6826064
  26. 6826064
  27. 6826064
  28. 6826064
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6826064
  • Stock #: 37752R
  • VIN: 1G1FZ6S06K4119045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37752R
  • Mileage 22,105 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, forward collision system (alert & brake), front pedestrian detection (alert & brake), rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert, sport steering option, Bose Sound System
... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 ST - H...
 27,610 KM
$34,195 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta - A...
 44,342 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Beet...
 30,239 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory