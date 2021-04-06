Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,271 KM

Details

$39,195

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

LD LT - 4X4! ONSTAR! REVERSE CAM! 18" ALLOYS! + MORE!

LD LT - 4X4! ONSTAR! REVERSE CAM! 18" ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

38,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6864336
  • Stock #: 37796
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC1K1124295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,271 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, extended cab, standard box, trailer hitch, chrome step bars, fog lights, heated seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, corner box steps .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

