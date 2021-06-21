Menu
2019 Chevrolet Volt

31,661 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Chevrolet Volt

2019 Chevrolet Volt

LT - HYBRID! 31,000KMS! ONSTAR! FULL PWR GROUP!

2019 Chevrolet Volt

LT - HYBRID! 31,000KMS! ONSTAR! FULL PWR GROUP!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362953
  • Stock #: 38094W
  • VIN: 1G1RA6S51KU107630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38094W
  • Mileage 31,661 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, push button start, heated seats, a/c, cruise, OnStar, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, select drive mode, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
1 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

