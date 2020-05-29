Menu
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - DVD! NAV! 1/2 LEATHER! 3 ZONE A/C!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,996KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5104808
  • Stock #: 36618W
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR754473
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, 3 zone a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Navigation, DVD, touchscreen, reverse camera, full pwr group ....... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Roof Rails
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Navigation System
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

