Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

25,274 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - 1/2 LTHR! DVD/BLU-RAY! 25,000KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - 1/2 LTHR! DVD/BLU-RAY! 25,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6161136
  2. 6161136
  3. 6161136
  4. 6161136
  5. 6161136
  6. 6161136
  7. 6161136
  8. 6161136
  9. 6161136
  10. 6161136
  11. 6161136
  12. 6161136
  13. 6161136
  14. 6161136
  15. 6161136
  16. 6161136
  17. 6161136
  18. 6161136
  19. 6161136
  20. 6161136
  21. 6161136
  22. 6161136
  23. 6161136
  24. 6161136
  25. 6161136
  26. 6161136
  27. 6161136
  28. 6161136
  29. 6161136
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6161136
  • Stock #: 37448J
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR612349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,274 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, leather trim, economy mode, 3 zone a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, reverse camera, DVD, full pwr group .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 30,349 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 10,099 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 21,560 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory