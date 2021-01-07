Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

28,720 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - 3 ZONE CLIMATE! DVD! NAV! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - 3 ZONE CLIMATE! DVD! NAV! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6607700
  • Stock #: 37688W
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR634742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,720 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, flex fuel, tint, 3 zone a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, Navigation, DVD, full pwr group .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

