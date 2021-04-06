Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

41,407 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - HTD LEATHER! NAV! PWR DOORS & LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - HTD LEATHER! NAV! PWR DOORS & LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6826055
  2. 6826055
  3. 6826055
  4. 6826055
  5. 6826055
  6. 6826055
  7. 6826055
  8. 6826055
  9. 6826055
  10. 6826055
  11. 6826055
  12. 6826055
  13. 6826055
  14. 6826055
  15. 6826055
  16. 6826055
  17. 6826055
  18. 6826055
  19. 6826055
  20. 6826055
  21. 6826055
  22. 6826055
  23. 6826055
  24. 6826055
  25. 6826055
  26. 6826055
  27. 6826055
  28. 6826055
  29. 6826055
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6826055
  • Stock #: 37501WA
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9KR687208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,407 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, flex fuel, roof rack, fog lights, tint, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear doors, pwr liftgate ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 ST - H...
 27,610 KM
$34,195 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta - A...
 44,342 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Beet...
 30,239 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory