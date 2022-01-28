Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

12,283 KM

Details Description Features

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS - 7PASS! ONLY 12,000KMS! 1/2 LTHR! ALLOYS! + MORE!

SXT PREMIUM PLUS - 7PASS! ONLY 12,000KMS! 1/2 LTHR! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

12,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8257152
  • Stock #: 38695R
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR683895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Stock # 38695R
  • Mileage 12,283 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
