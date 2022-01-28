2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$35,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 2 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8257152

8257152 Stock #: 38695R

38695R VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR683895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Stock # 38695R

Mileage 12,283 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.