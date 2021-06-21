Menu
2019 Dodge Journey

31,487 KM

Details Description Features

$30,195

+ tax & licensing
$30,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Dodge Journey

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad - AWD! 7PASS! LTHR! NAV! ROOF! DVD! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad - AWD! 7PASS! LTHR! NAV! ROOF! DVD! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$30,195

+ taxes & licensing

31,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7530508
  • Stock #: 38197R
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG8KT758865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,487 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, 3 zone a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, Navigation, DVD, reverse camera, park aid/assist, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, Alpine Sound System .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

