Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

54,434 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE - BIG SCREEN! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE - BIG SCREEN! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 8257164
  2. 8257164
  3. 8257164
  4. 8257164
  5. 8257164
  6. 8257164
  7. 8257164
  8. 8257164
  9. 8257164
  10. 8257164
  11. 8257164
  12. 8257164
  13. 8257164
  14. 8257164
  15. 8257164
  16. 8257164
  17. 8257164
  18. 8257164
  19. 8257164
  20. 8257164
  21. 8257164
  22. 8257164
  23. 8257164
  24. 8257164
  25. 8257164
  26. 8257164
  27. 8257164
  28. 8257164
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8257164
  • Stock #: 38705J
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4KUB16688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 54,434 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 78,723 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 42,030 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX -...
 15,369 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory