Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

54,993 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE - BIG SCREEN! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE - BIG SCREEN! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 8257167
  2. 8257167
  3. 8257167
  4. 8257167
  5. 8257167
  6. 8257167
  7. 8257167
  8. 8257167
  9. 8257167
  10. 8257167
  11. 8257167
  12. 8257167
  13. 8257167
  14. 8257167
  15. 8257167
  16. 8257167
  17. 8257167
  18. 8257167
  19. 8257167
  20. 8257167
  21. 8257167
  22. 8257167
  23. 8257167
  24. 8257167
  25. 8257167
  26. 8257167
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8257167
  • Stock #: 38706J
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD2KUB16687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 54,993 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 78,723 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 42,030 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX -...
 15,369 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory