Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

37,866 KM

Details Description Features

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! BFG WHEELS! ECOBOOST! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4! BFG WHEELS! ECOBOOST! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7530517
  2. 7530517
  3. 7530517
  4. 7530517
  5. 7530517
  6. 7530517
  7. 7530517
  8. 7530517
  9. 7530517
  10. 7530517
  11. 7530517
  12. 7530517
  13. 7530517
  14. 7530517
  15. 7530517
  16. 7530517
  17. 7530517
  18. 7530517
  19. 7530517
  20. 7530517
  21. 7530517
  22. 7530517
  23. 7530517
  24. 7530517
  25. 7530517
Contact Seller

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

37,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7530517
  • Stock #: 38200W
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KKD86405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,866 KM

Vehicle Description

18" BFG wheels, keyless entry, keypad entry, crew cab, 5'5" box, EcoBoost, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, running boards, fog lights, a/c, cruise, Sync, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, pre-collision system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, select drive mode .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2021 Sea-Doo SPARK -...
 7 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 45,556 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 66,753 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory