2019 Ford Flex

SEL - AWD! SUNROOF! HTD MEMORY LTHR! NAV!

2019 Ford Flex

SEL - AWD! SUNROOF! HTD MEMORY LTHR! NAV!

Location

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,553KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4456989
  • Stock #: 36331J
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C82KBA16215
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! Previous Daily Rental! 20" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYPAD ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PWR SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, ECONOMY MODE, 3 ZONE A/C, CRUISE, SYNC, TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, FULL PWR GROUP, PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, PWR LIFTGATE, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, 911 ASSIST, WIFI, VALET MODE

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

