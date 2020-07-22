2019 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Park Assist CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.