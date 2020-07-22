Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

33,658 KM

$21,295

+ tax & licensing
$21,295

+ taxes & licensing

Hybrid SEL - HTD LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MORE!

Hybrid SEL - HTD LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MORE!

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

$21,295

+ taxes & licensing

33,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5682669
  • Stock #: 37101W
  • VIN: 3FA6P0MU8KR155679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,658 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Sync, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, blindspot alert, cross traffic alert, driver alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision system, Ford Pass Connect ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

