2019 Ford Fusion

15,285 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL - ONLY 15,000KMS! SYNC! REVERSE CAM! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MORE!

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL - ONLY 15,000KMS! SYNC! REVERSE CAM! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MORE!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6161142
  • Stock #: 37497W
  • VIN: 3FA6P0PU0KR211075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,285 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, push button start, heated seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Sync, touchscreen, reverse camera, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, Blindspot alert, cross traffic alert, Eco Cruise, driver alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision alert, downhill brake control .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
CVT

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
