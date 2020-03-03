2019 Ford Transit 250

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Parking Distance Sensors

Side Air Bags

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.