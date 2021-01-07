Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

29,666 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited - ELEVATION! 4X4! REVERSE CAM! ONSTAR! 20" ALLOYS! + MORE!

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited - ELEVATION! 4X4! REVERSE CAM! ONSTAR! 20" ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6432391
  • Stock #: 37598W
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC1K1140778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,666 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, extended cab, standard box, trailer hitch, box liner, running boards, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, OnStar, reverse camera, pwr group, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, corner box steps ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

