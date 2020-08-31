Menu
2019 Honda Civic

28,484 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

LX - AUTO! HONDA LINK! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! PWR GROUP!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

28,484KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental! Hubcaps, keyless entry, economy mode, heated seats, a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Reverse camera, pwr group, Honda Link, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation
..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Hubcaps
CVT

