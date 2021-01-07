Menu
2019 Honda Civic

44,397 KM

$19,795

+ tax & licensing
$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX - AUTO! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! ALLOYS! + MORE!

2019 Honda Civic

EX - AUTO! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

44,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6607694
  • Stock #: 37690W
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F70KH001019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37690W
  • Mileage 44,397 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, brake assist, hill hold ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
tinted windows
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
