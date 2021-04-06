$25,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6826061

6826061 Stock #: 37751W

37751W VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH101643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 37751W

Mileage 80 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Park Assist CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.