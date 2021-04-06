Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

80 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Touring - LOADED! 0KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Touring - LOADED! 0KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6826061
  2. 6826061
  3. 6826061
  4. 6826061
  5. 6826061
  6. 6826061
  7. 6826061
  8. 6826061
  9. 6826061
  10. 6826061
  11. 6826061
  12. 6826061
  13. 6826061
  14. 6826061
  15. 6826061
  16. 6826061
  17. 6826061
  18. 6826061
  19. 6826061
  20. 6826061
  21. 6826061
  22. 6826061
  23. 6826061
  24. 6826061
  25. 6826061
  26. 6826061
  27. 6826061
  28. 6826061
  29. 6826061
  30. 6826061
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

80KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6826061
  • Stock #: 37751W
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH101643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37751W
  • Mileage 80 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, Honda Link, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation setting, paddle shifters ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 ST - H...
 27,610 KM
$34,195 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta - A...
 44,342 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Beet...
 30,239 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory