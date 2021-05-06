Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

34,384 KM

Details Description Features

$29,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX - AWD! SUNROOF! CLEAN LOCAL TRADE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX - AWD! SUNROOF! CLEAN LOCAL TRADE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

Contact Seller

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

34,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7081873
  • Stock #: 37922W
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H52KH108482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37922W
  • Mileage 34,384 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, driver attention monitor ... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

