2019 Honda Passport

35,001 KM

Details Description Features

$37,195

+ tax & licensing
$37,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Honda Passport

2019 Honda Passport

EX-L - AWD! HTD LEATHER! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MUCH MORE!

2019 Honda Passport

EX-L - AWD! HTD LEATHER! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$37,195

+ taxes & licensing

35,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658763
  • Stock #: 37720W
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H53KB502036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,001 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, trailer hitch, fog lights, tint, sunroof, heated front & rear leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, Honda Link, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, pwr folding rear seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, stop/start engine ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
AWD
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

