2019 Hyundai Accent

13,463 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Ultimate - AUTO! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 13,000KMS! + MORE!

2019 Hyundai Accent

Ultimate - AUTO! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 13,000KMS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

13,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786991
  • Stock #: 39856J
  • VIN: 3KPC35A31KE042830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless entry, sunroof, push button start, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, forward collision avoidance ... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

