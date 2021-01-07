2019 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.