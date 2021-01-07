Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

36,234 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport - SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER! ALLOYS! + MORE!

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport - SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

36,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6432388
  Stock #: 37589R
  VIN: KMHD04LB2KU889915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,234 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated leather seats, a/c, cruise, Bleutooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters, select drive mode, driver attention warning, warning timing, forward safety, lane safety, blindspot safety ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

