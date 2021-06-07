Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

25,347 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

EV Preferred

2019 Hyundai KONA

EV Preferred

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186532
  • Stock #: 37987W
  • VIN: KM8K23AG0KU036875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37987W
  • Mileage 25,347 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rakc, push button start, heated seats, economy mode, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, select drive mode, Android Auto, SCC reaction, leading vehicle reaction, driver attention warning, lane safety, forward collision avoidance, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic collision, blindspot collision warning .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Hatch
1 Speed Automatic

