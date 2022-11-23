Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

45,332 KM

Details Description Features

$25,195

+ tax & licensing
$25,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

PREFERRED - AWD! 45,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! SHARP!

PREFERRED - AWD! 45,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! SHARP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

45,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9417355
  • Stock #: 39773J
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA7KU208718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 45,332 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

AWD
n/a

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 75,267 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage LX...
 3,097 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage LX...
 192 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

