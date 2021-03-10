Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

51,998 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0 - AWD! HTD/COOLED LTHR! NAV! PANOROOF! LOADED!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0 - AWD! HTD/COOLED LTHR! NAV! PANOROOF! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6710153
  Stock #: 37603BW
  VIN: 5NMS5CAA4KH037915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,998 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, trailer hitch, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, pwr folding rear seats, rear window visors, select drive mode, wireless charging station + BlueLink, Infinity Sound System, stop/start engine, blindspot alert, lane keep assist, forward safety alert, leading vehicle departure alert, driver attention warning ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

