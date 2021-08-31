Menu
2019 Hyundai Sonata

11,019 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T Ultimate - 2.0L TURBO! LOADED!

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T Ultimate - 2.0L TURBO! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7828503
  Stock #: 38243W
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB2KH762899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,019 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, rear window shades, paddle shifters, wireless charging station, select drive mode, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, auto emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, blindspot detection ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

