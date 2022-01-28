Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

80,028 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - AWD! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - AWD! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189727
  • Stock #: 38472JA
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40KU946072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,028 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, heated front & rear seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, select steering option, lane safety alert, forward collision avoidance & warning, rear cross traffic collision warning ... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

