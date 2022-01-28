$26,995+ tax & licensing
613-968-3339
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - AWD! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! FULL PWR GROUP!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
$26,995
- Listing ID: 8189727
- Stock #: 38472JA
- VIN: KM8J3CA40KU946072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,028 KM
Vehicle Description
17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, heated front & rear seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, select steering option, lane safety alert, forward collision avoidance & warning, rear cross traffic collision warning ... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!
Vehicle Features
