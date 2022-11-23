Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

40,949 KM

Details

$33,795

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Trailhawk - 4X4! 40,000KMS! PWR HTD LTHR! BIG SCREEN! +MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

40,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9417370
  • Stock #: 39784J
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX1KD298096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,949 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, leather trim seats, pwr seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, blindspot alert, stop/start engine, hill start assist ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

